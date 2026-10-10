Three Games Tennessee Fans Need to Monitor This Week

The Tennessee Vols will look to continue their good start to the season when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks this week. Tennessee is currently 4-1 and is projected to be right on the College Football Playoff bubble. This means not only are Tennessee’s games important for their chances but also are other games around the country.

These are the three games Tennessee fans need to watch this week.

UCLA vs Oregon

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has started the season 4-0 and is, of course, led by former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava. The Oregon Ducks enter the contest 3-1 and are missing their starting QB Dante Moore. One of the few matchups between ranked teams, this game could have massive implications for the Vols' fate this season.

UCLA is ranked 21st, and Oregon is ranked 13th. Both teams do not have much room for error, but for different reasons. UCLA only has two ranked teams on their schedule, so they need to make big impressions on the Playoff Committee when they have the chance. As for the Ducks, they already have one loss on the season, and a second one as a favorite could be catastrophic to their hopes.

Houston vs Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both of these teams enter the contest 3-1, respectively. How they got there is a little bit different, though. Kansas State had a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, while Houston’s one loss was a narrow defeat to Texas Tech.

At 3-1, both of these teams can still hold out hope to make the CFP. Each team has no room for error as Houston is ranked just 22nd and Kansas State is unranked. Though these rankings are not the same as the CFP rankings, they do give an indication of the perceived strength of the teams. Whoever loses this game will not have enough noteworthy games on their schedule to make up for 2 losses.

Alabama vs Georgia

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest matchup of the week by far, and one of the biggest of the season is Alabama taking on Georgia. Neither of these teams is in any danger if they lose the game, but the winner will almost surely lock up their spot in the CFP, bearing a disaster of a collapse the rest of the season.

This game will impact Tennessee a lot because it is a big SEC conference game that should shake up the standings. Tennessee still has a chance to make the conference championship, so they will be monitoring how this game goes. The Vols play Alabama in week 7, but do not face the Bulldogs this season.

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