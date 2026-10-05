Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football's Win Over Auburn

The Vols had to overcome offensive struggles, make a change at quarterback, and lean heavily on their running game and defense. In the end, Tennessee did enough to come away with the victory.

Here are three key takeaways from the win.

Tennessee Is a Different Offense When DeSean Bishop Gets Going

Tennessee’s offense is at its best when DeSean Bishop and the running game are setting the tone. Bishop delivered a career performance against Auburn, rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. His ability to consistently move the chains helped Tennessee overcome its struggles in the passing game.

More importantly, the running game gives Tennessee’s offense an identity.

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Vols can establish the run, they stay out of difficult third-down situations and take pressure off the quarterback. It also creates opportunities for bigger plays as defenses are forced to respect the run. Bishop showed Saturday that Tennessee has a back capable of carrying a significant workload when needed.

Jim Knowles’ Defense Is Becoming a Problem For Other Teams

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, Tennessee’s defensive performance against Texas stops looking like an isolated great game. The Vols followed it with another impressive effort against Auburn.

Jim Knowles’ defense continued to make life difficult for the opposing offense and came through when Tennessee needed it most. Dejuan Lane was at the center of the effort with nine tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Tennessee also came up with a critical fourth-down stop late in the game. Two strong performances do not define an entire season, but a trend is beginning to develop. Knowles has a defense capable of keeping Tennessee in games, even when the offense is struggling.

That could become increasingly important as the season continues.

Tennessee Showed It Can Win Ugly

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not every win is going to look impressive. Sometimes good teams have to find a way to survive when things are not going according to plan. Tennessee did exactly that against Auburn.

The offense struggled at times. Starting quarterback Faizon Brandon was benched for George MacIntyre. Auburn had opportunities to take control of the game. Still, Tennessee never allowed the game to get away.

The Vols leaned on Bishop, trusted their defense, and made enough plays late to finish the job. There will be games when Tennessee cannot simply overwhelm an opponent. Saturday showed the Vols also have the ability to grind through an ugly game and find a way to win.

The Vols are back in action on October 10. They travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3).

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