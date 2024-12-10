Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
Tennessee football gains star wide receiver as he signs with Tennessee.
Tennessee signed three wide receivers last Wednesday as part of early signing day. One of the players to sign to Tennessee was Joakim Dodson.
Dodson is a wide receiver from Baylor High School in Chattanooga. He committed to the Vols during the off-season and held true to his Vols commitment. Dodson caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his decision to put pen to paper with Tennessee.
“It means everything to me they’ve been a part of my recruiting process from start to finish and the relationships that I’ve built over these past three years are the reason I chose UT, and to be able to play for my home state which also so happens to be one of the best programs in the country means the world to me.”
He has one thing that is most exciting to him. “To play in Neyland and score touchdowns and the whole crowd just go crazy has me extremely excited.”
Dodson left a message for Vol Nation. “They’re getting an elite playmaker and guy that can go make plays all over the field and make every catch on the football field with elite speed to go with it.”
