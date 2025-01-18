Watch: Tennessee Signee DaSaahn Brame Scores Touchdown In Polynesian Bowl

Volunteer Country

DaSaahn Brame reels in a touchdown during this year's Polynesian Bowl. Brame caught the pass from USC QB signee Husan Longstreet and was the third touchdown of the game.

Tennessee tight end signee and incoming freshman DaSaahn Brame had a touchdown in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday.

The Polynesian Bowl is played in Honolulu, Hawaii where many of the best recruits across the nation play.

Brame is one of many players to represent Tennessee this year in Hawaii and got off to a great start with a touchdown. This touchdown was a reception from USC QB signee Husan Longstreet.

You can view the Tennessee tight end signee’s touchdown below.

