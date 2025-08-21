What Kamari Blair Brings To the 2026 Class for Tennessee
Kamari Blair has just flipped his commitment from South Carolina to the Tennessee Vols. A heralded in-state prospect, here’s what Blair brings to the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been a top-3 rushing football team in the SEC since the day Josh Heupel arrived on campus in Knoxville. You don’t do so without a combination of an elite run-scheme and elite players up front.
However, as of late, the Vols have seemingly found new life on the recruiting trail at the offensive line position. Fresh off signing five-star David Sanders Jr a year ago, five-star Gabriel Osenda is set to join this unit in 2026, and now another blue-chip prospect, Kamari Blair has joined the verbal commits in 2026.
So, what does Kamari Blair, a 6-6, 285 pound offensive tackle from Clarksville, Tennessee, bring to this roster in the future? Well, let’s take a look.
Pros
When you turn on high school offensive lineman tape, it better be violent and it better be filled with high efforts clips. That’s what Kamari Blair flashes first and foremost. This is young man that enjoys playing football with the screws of his facemask. At 6’6, playing at 270 pounds a year ago, Blair shows big-man twitch in his feet. Despite playing with too much forward lean in the run game, there’s enough foot fire to keep him attached. When his feet are in the ground in pass protection, he shows a promising anchor against power rushers. He also has a level of comfort as a puller, something he will need at Tennessee.
Cons
He’s a bit of a tight prospect. There’s some stiffness in the knees and hips which creates tendencies to lean, something that his athleticism is allowing him to overcome right now but will become a problem in college. The moment he finds ways to unlock his hips in the run game thus playing more upright, and finds more twitch in his kickset, he’s going to be a great pairing to Osenda.
Tennessee 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Zach Groves, EDGE
- Tyreek King, WR
- Kedric Golston II, EDGE
- KJ McClain, S
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Edward Baker, OL
- Luke Thompson, S
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
- Legend Bey, ATH
- Brayden Rouse, LB
- TJ White, LB
- Dereon Albert, DL
- Zay Anderson, CB
- Darryl Rivers, DL
- Javonte Smith, S
- Jowell Combay, S
- JB Shabazz, OL
- Jamyan Theodore, CB
- Joel Wyatt, ATH
- Kamari Blair, OT
