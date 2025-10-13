What Time Tennessee Plays Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have many key games ahead of them, as they are set to take on multiple different teams in the process of hunting for a college football playoff spot. They have at least six games remaining ahead of the playoff selection, with only one non-conference game ahead of them.
The Vols will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide this week inside the Crimson Tide's home stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a major game following this contest as well.
Their next game will be on the road, as the Tennessee Vols will take on the Kentucky Wildcats following the Alabama contest, which is also on the road. The Vols have a major rivalry with the Wildcats as well, which comes with expectations, as the border battle remains to be one of the biggest in-conference rivalries for both programs.
With the Vols traveling to Lexington they will be tasked with a huge road test. The time for this game has already been announced, as the news released on Monday. Here is when the two schools will play come next week.
What Time Will Tennessee and Kentucky Play?
The game is slated for 7:45 PM EDT becoming yet another night game in what is expected to be a lengthy stretch of night games coming up. This will be 15 minutes later than the Alabama Crimson Tide kickoff, which is slated for 7:30 PM EDT in Tuscaloosa.
The Vols will be the favorites entering this contest after a bad start by this Kentucky team. Kentucky currently holds a record of 2-3. They also have a 0-3 record overall in the conference, which isn't good at all.
The Vols currently have a record of 5-1 and a conference record of 2-1. The Vols have all the tools to enter this game with a 6-1 record, but they will have to get past arguably the best team in the SEC.
The Alabama Crimson Tide can make or break the Vols season, and that will be their focus, but they will hope to win this contest so they can travel to Lexington with tons of momentum the following week. The Vols will also be tasked with more tough games like the Vanderbilt game and the Florida game, which could be trap games for Tennessee. Not to mention, they still have to play the Oklahoma Sooners later in the season, which will be the game after Kentucky.