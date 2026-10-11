Xavier Gilliam Shares Postgame Thoughts After Tennessee’s Win at Arkansas

The Tennessee defender also reflected on a crucial chase to stop a fumble return. In a tight game, those efforts can make the difference.

On His Early Strip-Sack

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gilliam saw a chance to change the game and took it. After beating his blocker, he noticed the ball was loose. His focus then shifted to making a play for his team.

“Anytime I get the opportunity to make a big play for my team, you know, I'm going to take it... seeing him carrying the ball loose, you know, I see it's an opportunity for me to change the game for my team.”

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) looks for a receiver as offensive lineman Malachi Breland (71) blocks and Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) rushes in during the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On His Strong Start

Gilliam said his success has felt surreal. However, he was not surprised by his ability to make an impact. These are the moments he pictured long before they happened.

“I wouldn't say I'm really surprised myself because, you know, there's always stuff that you dream of... you dream of coming up big for your team, so this is all stuff, you know, I thought of, you know, it is fun and I would say surreal to see it coming to life every game.”

On Tennessee’s Grit Away From Home

Winning on the road takes poise and effort. For Gilliam, it also starts with defense. He pointed to a message from his coach when discussing how Tennessee handled the challenge.

“I think it shows our grit... one thing Coach always say, you know, you go on the road, first thing you need to bring is your defense, you know, so I feel like that's what we did.”

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) celebrates with defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) after Gilliam sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Improving His Quickness

Gilliam used the offseason to study his game. He identified quickness and lateral movement as areas to improve. Now, he feels that work is showing up on the field.

“Self-scouting, looking at some of the things I need to improve on far as my quickness, like my lateral ability, all that type of stuff was stuff I took into account in the offseason, and you know, just working on that stuff I feel like it's starting to show on Saturdays.”

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Adjusting to His Coach

Gilliam described his coach, Jim Knowles as demanding and old-school. Still, he embraced the adjustment. He views his ability to adapt as a strength.

“He a real hard old-school coach, you know, and then me as a player, I feel like I pride myself on being adaptive to any situation... just adapting to his coaching style was a little bit different from my old coaching style and, you know, that's fine.”

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates with teammates after causing a sack and fumble against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Chasing Down the Fumble Return

Gilliam’s hustle near the end of the first half carried added weight in a close game. Looking back, he understood how much that stop mattered.

“You never know what could have happened on that drive, field goal, score, you know, with the game being so tight, you know, looking back at it, that was a big play that actually did change the game, you know, so just happy I could come up with that for my team.”

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