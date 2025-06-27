Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft

Zakai Zeigler gets a shot in the NBA following the NBA Draft

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers received some big news following the conclusion of the NBA Draft, as one of the greatest players in program history is set to get a chance in the NBA Summer League. That is as Zakai Zeigler received his call to play with the Detroit Pistons.

The talented Vols guard will be looking to earn his spot in either the G-League or even the NBA roster, as many fans believe the talented prospect will be a difference maker for the Pistons. He is set to join fellow Vols guard Chaz Lanier. Lanier is one of the better players in the Draft when it comes to shooting the ball, and that showed when he was selected 37th overall in the draft.

The Pistons' schedule for the Summer League has yet to be released, but fans will make sure to tune in with roster spots on the line.

Caleb Sisk
