Gymnastics Superstar Jordan Chiles Predicts Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path

Jordan Chiles is one of the many celebrities who filled out a March Madness bracket, as she has officially predicted Tennessee basketball's path in the tournament.

Where Do The Vols Finish in Chiles' Bracket?

Jan 30, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins Jordan Chiles on the balance beam during the gymnastics meet against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to a bracket posted by the official March Madness X account, the gymnatics star expects the Vols to defeat the Redhawks in their first game on Friday. Following that she believes they will matchup against the No. 3 seeded Virginia Cavaliers, which will be the team to end their season. This would be in the second round, meaning the Vols would be eliminated in the Round of 32.

Her final four consists of the UCLA Bruins, Houston Cougars, Purdue Boilermakers, and the Iowa State Cyclones. She later determined that the Cougars would defeat the Boilermakers in the championship.

For those interested about Chiles, here is a biography on what you should know.

"Jordan Lucella Elizabeth Chiles (born April 15, 2001) is an American gymnast. She was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Summer Olympics, having previously been a member of the silver medal-winning team at the Summer Olympics. She was also a member of the team that won gold at the 2022 World Championships. Individually, she was the 2022 World vault and floor exercise silver medalist. She has been a member of the United States Women's National team since 2013. In NCAA Gymnastics, Chiles competes for the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team, where she has won two Pac-12, two Big Ten titles, and three NCAA championship titles. She is one of four female gymnasts to win NCAA, World, and Olympic championship titles, alongside Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian, and Sunisa Lee," according to Wikipedia .

The Vols begin their March Madness slate on Friday when they take on Miami (OH). For Chiles full bracket, click HERE .

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