Commitment Day: Tennessee Target Manny Green Makes His College Decision

Tennessee Volunteers target Manny Green is set to make his college decision later today

Caleb Sisk

Manny Green (Right) with Anthony Edwards (Left)
Manny Green (Right) with Anthony Edwards (Left)
It is decision day for one of the nation's best forwards, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in a good spot. The Vols have been targeting this prospect for quite some time, and he recently announced he would be making his commitment.

That prospect is Manny Green. Green is a 6-foot-6 power forward who measures in at 205 pounds. Not only is he a good size weight-wise and solid as a three with his size, but he is a three-level scorer.

His defense is a plus, but it is no secret that prospects who play for Rick Barnes improve their defense instantly. Barnes is a defensive mastermind. Players like Josiah Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler, Admiral Schofield, and so many more have been able to get better at defense simply due to a scheme that helps you dominate and attack the ball.

He is announcing his commitment later today, as the teams that made the final cut include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, The USF Bulls, and the California Golden Bears. This will be an important grab for any of these teams, including the Vols who currently have one commit in the class. That commit being Ralph Scott who would be an electric pair with Green.

