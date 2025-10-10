Commitment Day: Tennessee Target Manny Green Makes His College Decision
It is decision day for one of the nation's best forwards, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in a good spot. The Vols have been targeting this prospect for quite some time, and he recently announced he would be making his commitment.
That prospect is Manny Green. Green is a 6-foot-6 power forward who measures in at 205 pounds. Not only is he a good size weight-wise and solid as a three with his size, but he is a three-level scorer.
His defense is a plus, but it is no secret that prospects who play for Rick Barnes improve their defense instantly. Barnes is a defensive mastermind. Players like Josiah Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler, Admiral Schofield, and so many more have been able to get better at defense simply due to a scheme that helps you dominate and attack the ball.
He is announcing his commitment later today, as the teams that made the final cut include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, The USF Bulls, and the California Golden Bears. This will be an important grab for any of these teams, including the Vols who currently have one commit in the class. That commit being Ralph Scott who would be an electric pair with Green.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State