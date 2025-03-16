Selection Sunday - Could The Vols Earn a No. 1 Seed With SEC Championship
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against Florida in the SEC championship Sunday afternoon at 1PM, could the No. 1 overall see be on the line?
The Tennessee Volunteers are currently ranked No. 8 overall by the Associated Press entering Sunday afternoons matchup in the SEC Championship against the No. 4 ranked Florida Gators. If they win, could they potentially earn themselves a No. 1 overall seed?
Current projections have the Vols as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region. Prior to Sunday's SEC championship, it appears the No. 1 seeds are Houston, Duke, Florida, and Auburn. It's possible the Gators and Vols could switch seeds based on Sunday's outcome. Sunday's potential win would be the 12th quadrant one win of the season for the Vols.
March Madness Bracket Projection - Dawgs to Indy
According to the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projection from ESPN's Bracketology, the Vols are predicted to be in the Midwest Region.
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIU
8. Memphis
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Purdue
12. McNeese
4. Texas A&M
13. Lipscomb
(Milwaukee)
6. Louisville
11. Vanderbilt/San Diego St.
3. Wisconsin
14. Robert Morris
(Lexington)
7. Saint Mary's
10. Arkansas
2. Tennessee
15. Montana
According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Vols are all but locked into the No. 2 seed no matter the outcome of Sunday's championship contest.
