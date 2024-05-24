Tennessee Basketball Gains Commitment from Chaz Lanier
Tennessee basketball gains transfer portal commitment from Chaz Lanier out of North Florida.
Tennessee's men's basketball program has gained a commitment out of the transfer portal. Former North Florida guard Chaz Lanier announced his commitment to the Volunteers. He chose them over BYU and Kentucky.
Last season for North Florida, Lanier averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field. He also shot 44% from behind the three point. Lanier will be bringing a strong scoring skill set with him to Knoxville this winter.
The Volunteers had a successful season this last year as they made it to the elite eight in March Madness. Head coach Rick Barnes has continued to piece together successful seasons with the Volunteers but hasn't yet accomplished a championship. Tennessee will be tasked with replacing a big-time scorer in the form of Dalton Knecht, and snagging immediate contributors from the portal is a good way to do that.
Lanier becomes the third transfer portal commitment for the Vols this class alongside Igor Milicic Jr. from Charolette, Felix Oxpara from Ohio State and Darlinstone Dubar from Hofstra. They also signed four-star guard Bishop Bsowell out of North Carolina in the 2024 high school recruiting class.
