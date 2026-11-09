Tennessee Basketball Receives Its New AP Poll Ranking After First Win of the Season

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has already completed its first game of the long regular season. The Vols were victorious against the Wofford Terriers, although things didn't look pretty at the very beginning for Rick Barnes and his team.

On Tuesday, Barnes and the Volunteers defeated Wofford by a score of 90-59, showcasing just how different of an offensive team this unit is compared to some of the Barnes-coached teams in the past.

The star of the show was DeWayne Brown II, who is one of the many dominant big men on the roster, as he finished the game with a double-double. In fact, after shooting 7/11 from the field and making multiple free throws, the talented big man finished the contest with 17 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds, making it a clear dominant performance that even Barnes was thrilled with.

This led many to believe that the Vols would make a jump up in the newest AP Poll release, as they were already ranked as the No. 8 team in the country, especially considering the Arizona Wildcats have a loss to their name already through the first two games of their season.

Tennessee Basketball Receives Its Newest Ranking in the AP Poll

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Xavier forward Gabriel Pozzato (0) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Vols dropped significantly, as they are now ranked as the No. 11 team in the country. This showcases a three-position drop despite winning the game against Wofford by over 40 points.

Tennessee Turns the Focus to Radford

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the Wofford Terriers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee basketball program is set for its second game of the season, as they play against Radford in another home game test at 7:00 PM EST. This is a game that the Vols are expected to dominate, and this could be the game that the picture begins to become clear of who the stars of this team will be.

Early candidates are Juke Harris and Terrence Hill Jr. on the offensive side of the ball, while Miles Rubin and Brown II appear to hold things down defensively.

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