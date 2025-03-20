Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Basketball vs. Wofford

Tennessee and Wofford take the stage for their first round matchup in March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates defeating Texas in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates defeating Texas in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball is set to play Wofford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:50 PM EST. The Volunteers are entering March Madness for the 27th time in program history with the hopes of bringing home their first national championship.

The Vols enter this game as a heavy favorite but as fans know, anything can happen in March. Vols on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates below as the game progresses throughout the night.

LIVE UPDATES

Game has yet to start. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Utah State and UCLA.

