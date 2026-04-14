Tennessee Basketball Star Nate Ament Takes Significant Fall in Latest Mock Draft

There will be plenty of talent entering the NBA Draft from the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program, including one of the more gifted players in the country. That player is Nate Ament, who is a freshman and is likely to enter his name into the NBA Draft following an up-and-down first season of college basketball with the Vols.

Ament was originally expected to be a top-five selection in the draft, and would later fall between the 7-9 range, but in the newest mock draft from CBSSports, the talented prospect fell once again. Ament is now expected to fall outside the top-10, but will remain in the lottery, as this is a huge drop considering the website has him listed as the No. 9 player in the draft, as well as the No. 3 player at his position. Here is where they have him falling, including why they believe this was the case.

Nate Ament - Pick 12 (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jan 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Ament has a strong case to go inside the top 10. It's hard not to watch his tape from his first game at Tennessee to his last and say he didn't significantly improve. Something that Ament does extremely well is draw contact to get to the free-throw line. He attempted 248 free throws this season, which was the third most among all freshmen. He also knocked down his free throws at a 79% clip, which is a positive sign for the future despite shooting under 40% from the field," Cameron Salerno said.

Here is more information about Ament's 2025-2026 season, according to UTSports.com, which leaves many to believe that he will find himself in a situation in which he could be selected in the first 10 picks of the draft.

Nate Ament's 2025-2026 Season

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Started all 35 contests in which he appeared, missing two others due to injury.

Finished with the third-most made free throws (196) and fourth-most free-throw attempts (248) ever in a single season by a Volunteer, setting program freshman records in each category.

Totaled 584 points, the third-most ever by a Tennessee freshman.

Averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game, plus shot 79.0 percent at the stripe.

Paced the team in made free throws, free-throw attempts and defensive rebounding (4.60), as well as tied for the lead in total rebounding.

Finished second on the roster in scoring, made field goals (171), made 3-pointers (46), free-throw percentage (min. 20 FTA), blocked shots (22) and starts.

Ranked third among Volunteers in assists, co-third in steals and appearances, plus fourth in offensive rebounding (1.74).

Posted two double-doubles, tied for third-most on the roster.

Scored Tennessee’s first point(s) of the game a team-leading 12 times.

Compiled the second-most SEC weekly honors (seven) and co-second-most SEC Freshman of the Week accolades (six) by any freshman since the latter award was reinstated in 2005-06.

Tied for the fifth-most 27-point showings (five) by an SEC freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26) and became just the fourth SEC freshman in that span—the others are Darius Acuff Jr. (six), Tre Johnson (four) and Cameron Thomas (four)—to score 28-plus points four times in league play.

Ended the year No. 14 in Division I in made free throws and tied for No. 19 in free-throw attempts, both fourth-best among freshmen.

Tied for No. 94 in the country in total points, good for No. 14 among freshmen.

Ranked second in the SEC in made free throws, fourth in free-throw attempts, eighth in total defensive rebounds (161), No. 10 in defensive rebounding average, No. 11 in total points, co-No. 13 in total rebounds (222), co-No. 14 in total rebounding average and No. 15 in scoring average.

In SEC-only play, finished fifth in made free throws (101), seventh in free-throw attempts (126), ninth in scoring (19.0), No. 12 in defensive rebounding (4.19) and co-No. 17 in rebounding (6.0).

Led or co-led Tennessee in scoring 13 times, blocks nine times, steals nine times, minutes seven times and rebounding six times.

Finished second on the team with 11-plus points 28 times (co-No. 11 among DI freshmen), 16-plus points 22 times (co-seventh among DI freshmen and co-ninth in the SEC), 20-plus points 11 times (co-No. 17 among DI freshmen), a well as led Tennessee with 27-plus points five times (co-fifth among DI freshmen and in the SEC).

Co-led the team with 27 five-rebound showings, ranked co-second with 16 seven-rebound outings, placed third with seven nine-rebound performances and twice reached double figures.

Distributed three-plus assists in 16 contests, with four-plus in seven and five in three, all third-best among Volunteers.

Made multiple 3-pointers in 16 appearances, with three-plus in five, both second-best on the roster.

Had multiple steals 10 times, with three-plus thrice, as well as blocked multiple shots on six occasions.

Amassed five of the top eight single-game scoring totals by a Volunteer, including thrice tying for third place (29).

Logged three of the four single-game totals of double-digit made free throws by a Tennessee player, including solely posting the highest tally (12).

Recorded eight of the 12 showings with double-digit free-throw attempts by a Volunteer, including the sole top two figures (15 and 13).

Compiled two of the four outings in which a Tennessee player made eight-plus free throws without a miss.

Tied for the co-second-best single-game 3-point clip (min. 2 3PM) by a Volunteer with a 3-of-4 (75.0 percent) ledger.

Averaged 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 35.2 minutes per contest in a 13-game stretch from Jan. 10 to Feb. 24, during which he scored 17-plus points 11 times and 28-plus four times, before getting hurt.

Scored a co-game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 3-of-4 clip from deep, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 victory over sixth-ranked Iowa State (3/27/26), adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Notched 16 points, 13 of which came after halftime, and went 7-of-8 at the line, including what proved to be the game-winning free throws with 1:37 left, in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 victory against No. 9/8 Virginia (3/22/26).

Compiled his second double-double with 12 points and a career-best 11 rebounds versus No. 22 Vanderbilt (3/13/26) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, finishing 10-of-12 at the stripe and notching two steals.

Returned from injury in the SEC Tournament opener versus Auburn (3/12/26) and led the way in a comeback win with a team-high 27 points, game-best eight rebounds, game-high four assists and a game- and career-best three blocks, finishing 4-of-6 from 3-point range to match his career high in makes and scoring 17 points in the final 11 minutes.

Suffered a right leg injured against No. 17/18 Alabama (2/28/26) that limited him to just 11:25 minutes, including just 2:25 of the final 28, and held him out of the last two games of the regular season (at South Carolina [3/3/26] and against No. 24/22 Vanderbilt [3/7/26]).

Posted 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high-tying two blocks at Missouri (2/24/26).

Posted 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a career-high-tying two blocks at Missouri (2/24/26). Recorded 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the victory at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26), including hitting the game-winning shot with 54 seconds left.

Tied a career best with a game-high 29 points in the triumph against Oklahoma (2/18/26), finishing 9-of-17 from the floor, 3-of-7 beyond the arc and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line, while adding six rebounds and three assists.

Recorded a game-high 22 points, a co-game-best nine rebounds and a career-high-tying two blocks in the win over LSU (2/14/26), finishing 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Scored half of his 16 points in the final five minutes of the win at Mississippi State (2/11/26), finishing 6-of-6 at the line and tying a career high with five assists.

Scored the most points by a freshman at Kentucky (2/7/26) in nearly 36 years (since Auburn's Ronnie Battle on 2/24/90) by tying a career high with a game-best 29 points, 19 of which came in the final 10 minutes of the first half, shooting 10-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-6 beyond the arc to match his career bests in makes in both areas, as well as logged eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Poured in a game-high 28 points on 9-of-15 field-goal shooting, in the victory against Ole Miss (2/3/26), including notching 26 second-half points on 8-of-10 clips from the floor (2-of-2 beyond the arc) and the stripe to mark the highest total in a half by a Volunteer in nearly two years (Dalton Knecht on 2/28/24).

Scored a game-high 22 points in the win over Auburn (1/31/26), adding a co-game-high eight rebounds, and went 12-of-15 from the free-throw line to become the first Volunteer with that many makes or attempts since Grant Williams on 1/23/19 and just the second SEC freshman in the last five seasons (2021-26) with a 15-attempt game, alongside Anthony Black on 1/7/23.

Registered 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes in the overtime win at Georgia (1/28/26).

Dropped a game- and career-high 29 points, including 18 in the second half, in the win at No. 17 Alabama (1/17/24), shooting 10-of-20 from the field to also set a career best in makes, plus added seven rebounds and three assists with just one turnover in 38 minutes, becoming the first Division I freshman since Chase Budinger on 2/10/07 with 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists on the road against a ranked team.

Registered 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and an 8-of-9 free-throw clip against Kentucky (1/17/26).

Tied a then-career high with a game-leading 23 points, including 19 in the final 20 minutes and 10 in the overtime sessions, in the double-overtime triumph over Texas A&M (1/13/26), adding seven rebounds, two assists and a co-career-high two blocks in a career-best 43 minutes, plus notched additional then-career-high-tying marks in free throws made (nine) and attempted (11).

Tallied a team-high 17 points and four rebounds at Florida (1/10/26), shooting 5-of-11 from the floor, 2-of-4 beyond the arc and 5-of-6 at the line.

Totaled 13 points, three assists and two steals at No. 18 Arkansas (1/3/26) in his first SEC contest.

Recorded 16 points on 6-of-10 field-goal shooting and seven rebounds against South Carolina State (12/31/25).

Produced 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the triumph against No. 11 Louisville (12/16/25).

Registered 11 points, six rebounds and two assists at Syracuse (12/2/25) in the first road game of his career.

Amassed 20 points, nine rebounds and an 8-of-8 free-throw clip against Kansas (11/26/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place game.

Finished with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-6 mark from deep, against Rutgers (11/24/25) to open the Players Era Men's Championship, adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Totaled 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a career-high four steals against Tennessee State (11/20/25), becoming the fifth SEC freshman—third in regulation—to post that line in the last 10 years (2016-26), alongside Collin Murray-Boyles (3/9/24 in OT), Anthony Edwards (2/26/20 in OT), Keyontae Johnson (3/15/19) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (3/15/18).

Logged his first double-double with 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds versus Rice (11/17/25), adding a team-best three steals to become the fifth SEC freshman—sixth instance—in the past 15 years (2011-26) with that line, following Brandon Miller (3/12/23); Jabari Smith (11/12/21); Aaron Nesmith (11/27/18); and Ben Simmons (twice in 2015-16), as well as the first Volunteer to do so in over 19 years (Dane Bradshaw on 1/18/06).

Became the fifth SEC freshman—seventh occurrence—and second Tennessee player in the last 20 years (2006-26) with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a game when he did so versus North Florida (11/12/25), joining Ben Simmons (thrice in 2015-16), James Young (1/8/14), Archie Goodwin (11/23/12) and John Wall (3/27/10) on the first list, plus Igor Milicic Jr. (2/5/25) on the second.

Against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), became the sixth SEC freshman and third Volunteer in the last 20 seasons (2006-26) to record 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a game, joining Reed Sheppard (12/2/23), Brandon Miller (3/12/23), Kennedy Chandler (2/22/22), Ben Simmons (12/2/15) and James Young (1/8/14) on the former list, as well as Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James (3/1/22) on the latter.

Started his career with a game-high 18 points, becoming the fifth Tennessee freshman in the last two decades (2006-26) to reach that total in a season opener, on 6-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds versus Mercer (11/3/25).

The Vols will hope for the best for their star, and he will be someone who contributes early in his NBA career, as it is safe to say that he will be a steal for whoever gets him.