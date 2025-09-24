Tennessee Head Basketball Coach Rick Barnes Speaks On Bruce Pearl's Sudden Retirement
On Monday, major college basketball news sent shockwaves around the country when former Tennessee head coach and Auburn legendary coach Bruce Pearl retired from college basketball. It was one of the most shocking decisions, especially with college basketball season right around the corner. Our own Caleb Sisk provided more context around the shocking decision.
“Pearl coached the Tennessee Volunteers from 2005-2011, which was quite a hall. He was a solid coach for the Vols, but many will remember him for his time coaching the Tigers. He is one of the greats when it comes to college basketball. He was one of Rick Barnes' biggest coaching rivals, and college basketball won't be the same without his presence.”
On Tuesday, in his media press conference, head basketball coach Rick Barnes talked to the media about the decision and having a close relationship with Pearl and his son Steven.
“Bruce and I spoke last week, and you know he sort of led me into his intentions of what he was thinking about doing, and I'm happy for him. I really am because I think that what he said and what he meant through his statement and talking to him, you know, he felt it was time, and I certainly respect that. You look at him everywhere he's been. He's built a winning program, has done a great job, and I think Steven will do a great job,” said Barnes. “I mean, you can't live with someone like Bruce and not understand the game, being around the game. I think that over the years, as I've grown up and matured every year, I could tell you from the first time I met Steven the same thing I would say about all the coaches on my staff, as I watch them grow, and I think Steven has worked hard.”
“I think the fact that Auburn has given him this opportunity speaks volumes for what they think of him and everyone knows I know personally there's three guys on our staff right now without question, maybe even four, maybe five, that if given the opportunity to be the coach here today I think would be ready because of how much we have them involved in our program. I think that Bruce, obviously, over the last couple of years, probably didn't make any decisions in the program that he didn't sit down with Steven and talk about. This is something that I knew he wanted, and I'm happy for him and happy for Steven. There's no doubt he's going to continue to do a great job.”
It was certainly a shocking decision to say the least, as the Tigers turn a new page for their basketball program and will move on to Steven Pearl. Tennessee will face Auburn just once this season on January 31st in Knoxville.
