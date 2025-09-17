Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
Tennessee has one commit in the 2027 recruiting class currently with in-state linebacker JP Peace picking the Volunteers on June 16th to get the class started.
With him committing over the summer, this was the first premier atmosphere that he could take in at Neyland Stadium and he was not missing that opportunity to see what the environment would be like when he plays in these big games under head coach Josh Heupel.
“The atmosphere is amazing. It is unlike anywhere else I’ve seen.”
When he made the decision to commit to Tennessee, future position coach William Inge was a large part in that decision, and their connection has only continued to grow as the commit has begun his junior season at Knoxville West and continues to receive other college interest.
“The connection has been really good with me and Coach Inge. We’ve been able to continue building our relationship and just keep learning more about each other.”
Speaking of relationships, Peace has an unique connection to one of the top recruits in his class, as the two of them have grown up around each other around the Tennessee football program being from the lineage of Vols legends.
“Cooper (Witten) and I have always been really close growing up when talking to him about our recruiting process. I just highlight the great things about Tennessee and just tell him to follow God’s path. It would be really cool if we ended up at the same place,” he told Vols on SI.
Both players are linebackers held in high regard by the coaching staff that have been made priority targets for the 2027 class. As they took in the game, they made sure to keep an eye on how Inge used his linebackers against a top program, envisioning themselves on the gridiron, from warmups to the end of the game.
“When watching the linebackers, what stood out the most was the tempo and quality of the drills.”
The excitement level around the Tennessee football program for JP Peace, the lone 2027 commit, only grew over the weekend following visits to other college programs that are not fading away in his recruitment.
