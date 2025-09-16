Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB

Here is how you can watch the Tennessee vs UAB game

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025.
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up their third game of the season, as they walked away with a defeat in what would be a great game that should be considered for the game of the year thus far. They were defeated in OT by a score of 44-41, after a missed game-winner by Max Gilbert in regulation.

The Vols will quickly turn the page, as they hope to defeat the UAB Blazers in their fourth game and their third straight home game of the football season. This will be one to key in on, as they will be looking to blow some steam off. In Tennessee's last non-conference game, they walked away with a 72-point showing, and they will be looking to do the same in this contest, as they are looking to move up in the rankings after what they hope to be a very convincing showcase.

There are many questions entering this game, including how fans can watch this contest. Here is what you need to know about your viewing details.

• GameDay: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
• Game Time: 12:45 PM EDT
• Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 98.7% Chance To Win

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
