Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
The Vols have the No. 1 player in North Carolina committed in the 2026 class, quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Tennessee is after another talented player from the Tar Heel state, but this one is a defender.
2027 Millbrook (NC.) Edge Rashad Streets was recently in Knoxville for the heavyweight fight with Georgia.
"It was an amazing visit," Streets said.
"The staff was super nice and made me and my family feel welcomed. I got a chance to talk with Coach (Josh) Heupel and Coach (Levorn Harbin) Chop some about the season so far and some goals I have for myself. We also talked about Georgia's OL. The environment was electric. The fans were amazing, and it was really cool watching top tier SEC teams going at it," Streets explained.
This was the first Neyland experience for the North Carolina native, and it was an eye opening one.
"It was my first time at a game in Neyland, and it was amazing. The fans are rowdy, and SEC football is no joke," Streets told Vols on SI.
The game experience was impactful of the recruitment itself, as Tennessee and Streets have been on a two-way Street in terms of relationships.
"Tennessee is a team that I have a good relationship with and have been consistent in communication during my process. They are high on my list and a game like this only helps them in my recruitment," Streets said.
It is unclear if the junior standout will return this season but is adamant that he will return at some point.
What's next for Streets?
"I plan to finish this season out and take some more game day visits. I will be trimming my list down soon, but I don't have a date yet," Streets revealed.
