Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit

Evangelical Christian School shortstop Banks Addison has committed to Tennessee baseball

Shayne Pickering

ECS’ Banks Addison (9) prepares to swing against Lausanne during the DII-A West region baseball tournament on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Gagliano Field in Memphis, Tenn.
ECS’ Banks Addison (9) prepares to swing against Lausanne during the DII-A West region baseball tournament on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Gagliano Field in Memphis, Tenn. / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee baseball program has continued its momentum on the recruiting trail by landing heralded in-state shortstop prospect Banks Addison.

He has shined at the prep level at Evangelical Christian School, earning a top-50 ranking in the nation for his class.

The in-state standout visited this weekend to witness the atmosphere around Tennessee athletics as the football team hosted Georgia.

That visit was enough to convince the in-state star to commit to the coaching staff of the Tennessee Volunteers led by Tony Vitello.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

