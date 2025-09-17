Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
Evangelical Christian School shortstop Banks Addison has committed to Tennessee baseball
In this story:
The Tennessee baseball program has continued its momentum on the recruiting trail by landing heralded in-state shortstop prospect Banks Addison.
He has shined at the prep level at Evangelical Christian School, earning a top-50 ranking in the nation for his class.
The in-state standout visited this weekend to witness the atmosphere around Tennessee athletics as the football team hosted Georgia.
That visit was enough to convince the in-state star to commit to the coaching staff of the Tennessee Volunteers led by Tony Vitello.
