Vols vs The Three - Tennessee's Shooting Performance Cuts Them Down in The Elite 8
After being dominated by the Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight, the Tennessee Volunteers’ basketball season has come to an end. The Vols finished with a 30-8 record and were the runners-up in the SEC, which was unequivocally the best conference in the country this season.
Despite the 30-win season, near conference title, and an Elite Eight appearance, the Vols were aiming for a national championship. Coach Barrnes and his staff knew they had the talent and played great defense. What was it that kept them from winning the tournament?
Undoubtedly, the Vols' biggest issue yesterday, as well as the season, was three-point shooting. Against the Cougars, the Vols shot an unprecedented 5/29 from three. Missing shots is one thing, but the Vols' performance totally erased them from the game. In the first half, they were 0/17 from three and only scored 15 points. The Vols' go-to scorer, Chaz Lanie,r could not buy a bucket and shot 2/12 from behind the arc.
The excessive missed attempts allowed the Cougars to gain a significant rebound advantage and cut down possessions from the Vols. Without scorers who thrive in creating their own shots, the Vols had to settle. Against the best scoring defense in the country, that was simply not a recipe for Volunteer success.
This was not the first game the Vols' three-point shooting woes took them out of the game. Against the Auburn Tigers back in January, the Vols held one of the best offensive attacks in the country to 53 points, cementing themselves as an elite defensive unit. However, the Vols shot 18% from three. In their first matchup against Kentucky, the Vols won the turnover battle by eight and outrebounded the Wildcats.
Despite winning in those crucial areas, they shot 24% from three while the Wildcats shot 50%. Shooting poorly is one thing, but shooting 11/45 from three is crippling. While that performance was bad, it was far from the worst. In the early-season blowout against Florida, the Vols shot 4/29, or 13.8%.
In losses, the Vols averaged shooting 25.2% from three. Being the 14th-lowest-scoring team in the SEC (74 PPG), the Vols did not have the scoring repertoire to overcome their shooting woes. While Lanier shot a solid 40% from three, the next leading scorer, Zakai Ziegler, shot 32%. That percentage was the second highest on the team.
The Vols were a team that specialized in slowing down the pace of their opponents and forcing them to play out of rhythm in a game that already had limited possessions due to the Volunteers' suffocating defense. However, that brand is one that makes it difficult during tournament time, given the lack of offense. A team like Houston plays a similar way, but they have the highest three-point percentage in the country. The Vols obviously do not have that luxury.
In a game that has transitioned to the three-point shot being king, the Vols were unable to adapt or create other scoring opportunities. Ultimately, it cost them the chance to win a championship. During the off-season, it will be Coach Barnes’ main priority to improve shooting without compromising their elite defense, and put the Vols back on the path to compete for a championship.
