Vols To Open Season Against PAC-12 Foe

The Tennessee men’s basketball team has set another new date for their season opener. After the Vols were forced to cancel games with Charlotte, VCU, Gonzaga, and Notre Dame due to a COVID spike, Tennessee tried to schedule another game before their matchup against Cincinnati. The Vols were scheduled to play the Skyhawks of Tennessee Martin on Wednesday, but a COVID outbreak on their campus canceled that matchup. The Vols were working to schedule another game, and announced the new season opener on Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Athletic Department, the Vols will start their season on Tuesday, December the 8th. The Vols will host the Colorado Buffaloes of the PAC-12 in Thompson Boling Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Buffs have also had to postpone games, though they have played this season. Colorado comes to Knoxville at 2-0, their wins coming in the Little Apple Classic against South Dakota and host Kansas State. The Buffs were 21-11 last season out of the PAC-12, and they are led by senior guard Mckinley Wright IV. Wright was the leading scorer for Colorado last season with just under 15 points per game, and he is averaging 22 points per game this season.

The Vols resumed full practice this week after 11 days of slowed activities due to COVID. The Buffs will represent a quality team and a good test for Rick Barnes and his Volunteers as they open the season. Despite a limited crowd, it should be a big game atmosphere in Thompson Boling on Tuesday night as the Vols start a season with sky high expectations.