2026 DB Javonte Smith Officially Signs With Tennessee Football

The single most important day of the recruiting calendar is here, as it is now officially Early Signing Day. It may be early, but most of the athletes who will sign in the 2026 class will sign during the day, and that is because a lot of these guys were ready to make it official before they actually did.

Tennessee has specifically been one of the better Early Signing Day teams, as more times than not, they sign almost their full class on the day. This allows them to finalize their decision, and they will be able to fully focus on their transition, with some of them set to be with the team for the bowl game (even though they can't play).

One of the players who has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers is in-state defensive back Javonte Smith. Smith is a guy who committed to the Vols over some teams that made a deep push for him. He is a fan favorite because he is one of their many in-state guys who signed with Tennessee.

BIO

North Side's Javonte Smith (1) prays before the start of the TSSAA Football match between Lexington versus North Side in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Sep. 12, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name: Javonte Smith



School: Jackson North Side (Jackson, Tennessee)



Position: Cornerback



Measurements: 6'0, 175-pounds



Star Rating: Three-Star

A prospect who has spent time playing multiple different sports. He has been one of the fastest-rising defensive backs after showing some early flashes in his high school career. He gained interest from multiple SEC schools ahead of his final season, but the Vols remained the team to beat, especially after an official visit that went well for the Orange and White.

Smith has been a guy that many hope can blossom into a star, and he will be coached by Willie Martinez, who has shown he can make the most of the DBs despite their age.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Javonte Smith dons a University of Tennessee hat as he commits to the Volunteers during his College Signing inside North Side High School in Jackson, Tenn., on July 8, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offer: October 4th, 2023



Official Visit: June 20th, 2025



Commitment Date: July 8th, 2025

The Tennessee program has continued to show its love for recruiting the in-state guys. Some of the guys from inside the state who have contributed at a high level this season include DeSean Bishop, Jesse Perry, and Andre Turrentine, but they continue to have more young guys come in who have VolNation hopeful. One of those players is Smith.

Smith didn't show any signs of flipping throughout the process and was quite locked in every time he spoke with Vols on SI.

Smith made sure to detail that he is "itching" to be a Vol during the regular season, and he can finally fulfill his dream of being a college football player.

"Yeah for sure, I’m ready to be in that orange already man. I'm itching everyday!"

More Vols News