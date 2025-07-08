Tennessee Lands Commitment From Javonte Smith
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed the commitment of Javonte Smith.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another commitment, as they have landed the commitment of an in-state prospect.
That player is Javonte Smith. Smith attends Northside High School in Jackson, Tennessee, and is a defensive back product who committed to the Vols over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, and West Virginia Mountaineers. The Vols have added many defensive back commitments as of late and picked up another crucial recruiting victory.
The Vols will keep on moving forward as they look to land Brayden Rouse on Tuesday night.
