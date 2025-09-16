Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit

Tennessee Vols commit Javonte Smith is excited to be committed and ready to go following Tennessee vs Georgia.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers target Javonte Smith on an official visit to Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers target Javonte Smith on an official visit to Tennessee / Javonte Smith
There were many commits who visited for the Tennessee vs Georgia game, including one of the in-state commits. That commit is Javonte Smith. Smith is a defensive back prospect who recently caught up with Vols On SI following his visit.

Here is what he had to say.

"The visit was amazing, i was very excited to get back in Knoxville especially the Neyland Stadium," the talented commit stated when speaking to Vols On SI.

He then would detail the atmosphere, as well seeing two college legends.

"The atmosphere was insane. I got to see game day as well, they got us a section, so it was pretty amazing seeing Nick Saban and Candace Parker up close in person was a cool experience!! The stadium was crazy epic, so loud I couldn’t hear myself," Smith said.

The talented prospect isn't going anywhere, as he is "Itching to be in that Orange".

"Yeah for sure, I’m ready to be in that orange already man i’m itching everyday!"

He then would go into detail about which commits he had the chance to speak with on the visit.

"Yes sir, Zay Anderson, Joel Wyatt, Zach Groves, and more. The conversations were amazing, all of them just chopping it up and just talking about Tennessee, honestly!"

Did Smith have the opportunity to peer recruit those around him in the electric atmosphere.

"I didn’t, but I will try to next time to get some more guys in the program and show them it's great!"

Published
