Get to Know Tennessee Football Commit Carson Sneed

What is Carson Sneed like off the football field?

Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
/ Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have many commits in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the commits in their class includes the Carson Sneed. Sneed is an in-state tight end who was the second player to announce his commitment to the Vols following behind Faizon Brandon.

"Off the field I’m a little bit of a character. I like to talk to people and make people laugh," the talented commit stated when speaking to Vols On SI.

The Tennessee commit has many hobbies. He shared his favorites with Vols On SI.

"My favorite hobbies are working out, listening to music, and hanging out with my friends."

Even when it isn't football season, he still can't stay off the football field.

"My main interest is staying on the field and always perfecting my craft."

The talented prospect has a favorite genre of music, as he is a huge fan of rap. But who are his favorite artists? He detailed more with Vols On SI.

"I love rap, I like Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and some small Nashville guys."

The talented commit has started to sort out his options for schooling. He has two topics in mind.

"Probably going to school for business or sports management.

