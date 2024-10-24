2027 Wide Receiver Target Kesean Bowman Looking To Visit Tennessee
Tennessee has already started to identify some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class. One of the players to come to mind is Kesean Bowman from Brentwood Academy High School which is the same high school 2025 commit George MacIntyre attends.
Bowman is a family member of Devin Bowman (Georgia), Adarius Bowman (Oklahoma State), and Michael Bowman (Alabama).
Bowman was on campus for the third Tennessee game-day visit this season. He caught up with Tennessee on SI following this experience as the Vols knocked off his family member’s Alma Mater Alabama.
“My visit to Tennessee was awesome! I got to see the campus and meet some of the players and coaches. The atmosphere was electric! The fans are really passionate, and you can feel the energy everywhere you go,” the talented recruit stated to Tennessee on SI. “This visit definitely moved Tennessee up my list. I’m seriously considering them now because the facilities are top-notch and the support for athletes is incredible.”
He had the opportunity to talk with a few of the commits that Tennessee already has. “Yeah, I talked to a few commits. They were really welcoming and told me how much they loved it there. They said the coaching staff really cares about their development both on and off the field.”
Coach Josh Heupel was one of the many coaches that Bowman had the experience of talking to. “I talked to Coach Heupel and a couple of the assistant coaches. They emphasized how they could help me improve my game and how I’d fit into their system. They really made me feel like I could be a big part of the team.”
Bowman expresses to Tennessee on SI that he would like to return for another game day visit before making a final conclusion when it comes to the Tennessee Volunteers. “I definitely plan to return. I want to see another game day experience and get another feel for the place before making any decisions.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports