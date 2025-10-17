Abram Eisenhower Details His Tennessee Volunteers Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers were the host to many different standout players on Saturday when they took on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Almost every game that they play is headlined by the Vols having multiple recruits on campus that are near the top of the class at what they do. There are a few exceptions, but the Vols have done well with making the most of each game with guys that they were hopeful to see on campus.
One of the players that the Vols had on campus was Abram Eisenhower. Eisenhower is one of the talented 2027 prospects from the state of Georgia that has been getting recruited by schools heavily. The Vols were the host to him on Saturday, as he is making a commitment sooner than most 2028 prospects.
Following the visit, the Tennessee Volunteers recruiting visitor would catch up with Vols On SI to talk more in-depth about his time in Knoxville on this visit.
Abram Eisenhower Talks Through His Tennessee Football Visit
"Tennessee was amazing. I loved the environment," said Eisenhower when speaking to Vols On SI about his time on campus during the Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas razorbacks contest.
He then would jump into conversation about how the Vols are standing out at this time.
"The visit was awesome so the Vols definitely stand out in my recruitment process."
He had the chance to speak with multiple different coaches on the visit, including two of the main coaches for the offensive line, as he had the chance to speak with Kevin Pendleton and Glen Elarbee.
"Talked to Coach Elarbee and Coach Pendleton, and they just talked about football and to keep working and getting better, also saying they will stay in touch."
What was the prospect's biggest takeaway from his time visiting the Tennessee Volunteers? He goes into detail when speaking with Vols On SI about the visit.
"The biggest takeaway from the visit was definitely the atmosphere. It’s truly one of a kind and an amazing place to be."
The prospect is still far out from committing, but will the Vols be in his final mix? He details what the situation and standard at this point looks like with the Vols being considered as a possible candidate to go to.
"I plan on committing during this upcoming summer and the Vols being in that stretch will just determine on how that recruitment process goes with them."