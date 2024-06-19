Analyzing What's Next For George MacIntyre
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) is a long-time commit of the Tennessee Volunteers. He had to opt out of the Elite 11 Finals due to an injury.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre was gearing up to perform in front of the national industry at the Elite 11 Finals, one of the first settings where he would compete against other top national quarterbacks in front of evaluators. The Elite 11 coaches selected him as one of the top 20 rising senior quarterbacks in America and extended the invitation a few months ago; MacIntyre jumped on top of it and began planning his schedule around the trip.
However, a lingering index finger injury held him out of the event. MacIntyre had to cancel his plans to be in Los Angeles, California, because the stitches in his finger hadn't completely healed, which you can see in photos taken during his official visit to the University of Tennessee. The long-time Vols commit now turns his attention toward his senior season at Brentwood.
Many were excited to see the 6-foot-6 gunslinger compete and showcase his storied talents, but we'll have to wait until his senior season to see him on a broader stage. Brentwood had a disappointing year this past season but retooled their roster and has high expectations for this upcoming season. MacIntyre gets to compete against the top talent in the state of Tennessee for a state championship, something that he hasn't added to his resume yet.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
