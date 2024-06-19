Isaiah Gibson Re-opens Recruitment
2025 five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.) decommitted from the USC Trojans, and his new suitors include the Tennessee Volunteers.
Warner Robins High School edge rusher Isaiah Gibson is one of the most touted defenders in the 2025 cycle. The No. 27 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings committed to the USC Trojans in March after an unofficial visit, but a recent barrage of official visits forced Gibson to re-open his recruitment on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers got Gibson in Knoxville this past weekend for his official visit, and they surronded him with several elite talents on both sides of the football. The Vols were on the outside looking in on this recruitment ahead of the weekend, but now they sit firmly in the mix for his services. The in-state Georgia Bulldogs have paced this battle even when Gibson committed to USC, and they are still they likely favorite.
However, Gibson has previously indicated he plans to take visits into the fall and won't finalize his decision until early national signing day. The Volunteers only have one commit on their defensive front in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and Gibson would be an ideal addition for this coaching staff.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
