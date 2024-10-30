Chris Whitehead Talks Tennessee Being A Top School In His Recruitment Following Visit To Knoxville
Tennessee had many recruits on campus for their showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
One of the recruits to make it in for the Third Saturday in October was Chris Whitehead. Whitehead is a 2027 LEO from Chesterfield, Virginia, and is ranked as a four-star in the 2027 class.
Following his Vols visit he caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“It was a great experience I can’t wait to go back to the coaching staff and the stadium shows it is a great place to be. The atmosphere was loud and amazing just hearing the crowd noise was getting me pumped up ready to get back on the field when the fans started getting loud on third down you could feel the stadium shaking and ear drums popping. It’s just an exciting place to be.”
Tennessee is one of the leaders in the recruitment of Whitehead now following his visit. “That visit most definitely put Tennessee as a top college to go to on my list! I always get excited when I hear a loud crowd and everyone just cheering your name waiting for you to make the big play and demolish the other team’s linemen but not just the linemen the whole team and Tennessee definitely has what I want in a college at the moment.”
