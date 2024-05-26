National Analyst See Tennessee as Leader For David Sanders Jr.
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) continues to grow closer with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. has controlled every recruiting headline this offseason. The No. 2 prospect in On3 Industry's 2025 rankings stopped by Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend for their annual "865 Live" event. It marked the third Tennessee unofficial visit he's made in the past month or so, and the Vols continue surging in this one.
Sanders begins the official visit process next weekend, where he will see the Clemson Tigers. He'll also see Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee on official visits before deciding before his senior season. The Vols are positioned as well as any program for his services, and On3 national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said as much in a recent interview.
Sanders spent plenty of time with Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, a Vols commit who has been as good of a peer recruiter as anyone in America. Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench also stopped by Knoxville for the event, meaning there were three five-stars on Tennessee's campus simultaneously, a big win for the coaching staff.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
