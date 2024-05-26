Mariyon Dye Narrows Recruitment
2025 four-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye (Elkhart, Ind.) narrowed his recruitment to eight schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Elkhart Central High School edge rusher Mariyon Dye is one of Tennessee's top targets along the defensive line in the 2025 cycle. He ranks as the No. 164 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to On3's Industry Rankings. Dye holds offers from several major programs but cut his recruitment to eight schools on Thursday.
Dye will focus on Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee moving forward. He has five official visits scheduled for the summer months, with a decision date likely coming after that; the Vols will get the last visit from Dye and a shot to make a big impression.
Mariyon Dye's Official Visit Schedule
- Purdue: May 31
- Georgia: June 7
- Ohio State: June 14
- Florida State: June 18
- Tennessee: June 20
Dye logged 40 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack during his junior season. The Vols will be fighting stiff competition for the elite defender, and the summer official visits trips will be critical in his recruitment. Tennessee is also giving chase to several other elite edge rushers in the 2025 cycle.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
