Tennessee Baseball Commit Cole Koeninger Praises New Head Coach Josh Elander
The Tennessee Vols have had a lot of change when it comes to their head baseball coaching position, as long-time Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello is off to the MLB. He is off to the MLB, which created history and a path to become the first college coach without experience at the pro level to make a direct jump to become a manager for a program.
Vitello is the manager for the San Francisco Giants, which is a solid program that missed the playoffs but still produced a .500 season, with the chance to grow.
The new head baseball coach is Josh Elander, who these recruits have praised very highly. One of the prospects is Cole Koeninger. Koeninger is one of the better commits in the 2026 recruiting class. He has become one of the top prospects in the state of Texas and is a Perfect Game 10/10 prospect, which means he is expected to be a high-draft pick or an elite baseball player at the college level, if not both.
The shortstop and right-handed pitcher prospect caught up with Vols On SI recently. Here is what he had to say.
Cole Koeninger Talks Tennessee Updates
"I’m super excited about Coach Elander getting the job and don’t think there’s anyone more deserving. I’ve built a great relationship with him and trust that with his leadership, Tennessee baseball’s excellence will continue," said the talented Tennessee baseball commit when speaking to Vols On SI.
He then would provide a message to Tony Vitello. Here is what he had to say in his interview with Vols On SI.
"Congratulations on an amazing opportunity! You are going to do great things, and I wish you nothing but the best in San Francisco."
He then would detail his thoughts on the Tennessee program, even after the aftermath that made national headlines.
"I love Tennessee and think it really feels like home to me. Can’t wait to come up there this weekend. Love everything Knoxville has to offer and the amazing culture that the University of Tennessee has built."
Is the talented prospect still locked in like he was before the news released about Tony Vitello?
"I am completely locked in to Tennessee, and there’s no place I’d rather be than Knoxville."
What is next for Koeninger in his timeline? He provided updates to close down the article.
"I’m focused on my training and maintaining my health this offseason and looking forward to a great spring season. Can’t wait for what the future holds and excited to be a Vol!"