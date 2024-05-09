Da'Saahn Brame Sets Commitment Date

Volunteer Country

2025 four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame (Derby, Ks.) has set a commitment date, and his four finalists include the Tennessee Volunteers.

Derby High School tight end Da'Saahn Brame is the No. 1 remaining priority at his position for the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols already landed a commitment from Southlake Carroll High School tight end Jack VanDorselaer, and they've zeroed in on Brame as the ideal running mate for him.

Brame ranks as the No. 101 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also checks in as a loaded class's No. 3 tight end. He's set official visits with four programs: Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee will get him on campus. The Rebels already hosted Brame on the weekend of April 12, leaving Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee in the month of June.

After Brame sees all four campuses, he'll turn around and commit shortly after. He announced on his social media channels that his commitment date is June 29, 2024. The Oregon Ducks are the perceived leader in this one, but Tennessee is determined to make up ground before he announces his decision.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

