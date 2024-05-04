De'Saahn Brame Schedules Tennessee Official Visit
2025 four-star tight end De'saahn Brame (Derby, Ks.) has scheduled an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Derby High School tight end De’saahn Brame announced via social media that he is officially visiting Knoxville on June 14. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Brame is ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2025. Brame’s upcoming visit with the Vols will make it his fourth time visiting Rocky Top, and he has visited Knoxville three times since June.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end has gained interest from other power-5 schools. Brame
visited Ole Miss on April 13th for their spring game and plans to visit Oregon on June 21
following his visit to Tennessee.
The Vols currently hold the No. 15 ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. With
the potential additions of heavy hitters such as Brame and interest from elite prospects across the country, The Vols could have the potential to put together an electrifying offense come 2025.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
