2027 Georgia High School WR Kaiden James Recaps Visit to Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers had a massive game on Saturday, as they played against one of the bigger teams on their schedule when it comes to a storyline standpoint. They played against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who not only defeated the Vols in their game last season, but defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in their last four games.
The Vols would get their revenge, but it took some grit, as the Vols narrowly defeated the Razorbacks. the final score being only three points apart, which means the Vols didn't cover. While this isn't what you would hope to see as a Tennessee football fan, you can acknowledge that a win is a win.
The recruits on this visit had a great time, including a 2027 wide receiver from the state of Georgia. The Tennessee Vols hosted Kaiden James on a visit this weekend, and he had an electric time. Following the game, the 2027 wide receiver from, Callaway High School caught up with Vols On SI to detail exactly how his visit and trip to Knoxville, Tennessee went for this contest. Here is what he had to say.
Kaiden James Recaps Trip to Knoxville
"The visit to Tennessee was great, I loved the atmosphere, the energy, and just everything all around," said the Georgia High School football prospect in the 2027 recruiting class.
The prospect detailed what he believes a visit like this will do for him, as well as the Tennessee Volunteers.
"I feel like a visit there kinda gets my name around a little more, and hopefully it wakes more people up," said James.
He then would jump into conversations about which coaches he has been speaking with. He had the opportunity to speak with his position coach and more on this visit.
"I talked to Coach Pope the WR coach, and Coach Parmer the assistant WR coach. They told me that they think I would be a good fit in their offense."
What stood out the most on this visit for the Georgia wide receiver?
"Definitely the stadium pulse, It was crazy."
Will the prospect be committing anytime soon, or does he have a commitment timeline in his mind? he also confirmed that he believes the Vols could and will play a part in his recruitment down the stretch.
"I would say probably around the beginning of my senior year and I most definitely would consider them a school in my top list down the stretch."