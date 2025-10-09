Tennessee Football Set to Host Coveted In-State 5-Star Running Back
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action on Saturday, which is huge news for the Tennessee fan base, as they are set to take on a team that got the best of them last season. Tennessee will be playing with the hope of getting back at the Arkansas Razorbacks.
This go around is inside Neyland Stadium, which also means that the Vols will host recruits. There will be multiple star players that Tennessee will host, including arguably their biggest target of the 2027 cycle.
That target being David Gabriel-Georges.
Gabriel-Georges is one of the better running backs in the country, and if you ask certain people they believe there's nobody above him. He has been a Tennessee target for quite some time now, and the Vols seem to be one of the schools that are near the top.
Some other schools that have been recruiting him heavily include the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. This visit will be extremely important, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to move up his board even more, or if they are already first they could gap the other programs.
The Baylor High School running back could go down as one of/if not the greatest, Tennessee high school running back in the history of high school football in the state. That alone should tell you how big of a prospect he is at this time.
