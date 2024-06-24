Douglas Utu Commits To Tennessee
2025 four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu (Las Vegas, N.V.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers after an official visit this past weekend.
Bishop Gorman High School offensive lineman Douglas Utu has favored Tennessee throughout several points in his recruiting process, and he's now made things official. Utu committed to the Vols on Monday morning, choosing them over several other major programs on his list.
Utu ranks as the No. 53 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington were vying for his services at the beginning of the summer, but Tennessee convinced him on his recent official visit that Rocky Top was the place for him. On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM prediction for Tennessee to land Utu's services on Sunday morning.
Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has invested time in several interior offensive linemen in the 2025 cycle, with Utu being chief among them. Rounding out his interior group with the Bishop Gorman product helps cement a strong class with several elite tackle names still on the board, including Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
