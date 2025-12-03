Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 OL Gabriel Osenda Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 OL Gabriel Osenda.



Osenda is technically an in-state guy making his way to Knoxville by way of Baylor School in Chattanooga.



The projected tackle has tremendous upside as the physical tools are evident, and with some polishing and further developing of the skill set, this could end very nicely for both parties.

BIO

Gabriel Osenda during warm-ups. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Gabriel "Gabe" Osenda



Baylor School (Tennessee)



Offensive Tackle



6-foot-7, 335-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Gabriel Osenda poses for a photo with current Tennessee linemen. | Gabriel Osenda/Instagram

Offered: February 26, 2024



Committed: Jan 11, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

When Osenda committed to the Vols back in January, a few schools stayed actively on the trail of the massive signee.



It wasn't long before the projected tackle began to slowly shut his recruitment down as every invite and pitch from other schools were being shot down. A rare display of loyalty for newfound commitment.



This was a huge get for Glen Elarbee and Kevin Pendleton as the Vols continue to beef up the offensive line.

Highlights

