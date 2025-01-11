Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Gabriel Osenda Commits To Tennessee Football

Gabriel Osenda has officially committed to Tennessee football.

Caleb Sisk

Gabriel Osenda on his Knoxville, Tennessee visit
Gabriel Osenda on his Knoxville, Tennessee visit / Gabriel Osenda
In this story:

Tennessee landed another 2026 commitment as this time it is from one of the best in-state prospects.

Baylor School offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda announced during the All-American Bowl that he is committing to the Tennessee Volunteers. He committed to Tennessee over the Florida Gators.

Osenda detailed his decision with Tennessee on SI.

“After all the visits it just started to feel like home and the place I need to be at,” Osenda confirmed to Tennessee on SI.   

There were many coaches and a former teammate of his that influenced his decision to commit to Tennessee. “Coach Elarbee and Coach Heupel were big in my recruitment. Joakim Dodson made sure I knew how great of a place Rocky Top is. 

He will make it a point to recruit one of his teammates and other recruits across the nation. “Of course, imma make sure David (Gabriel-Georges) (2027/RB) knows that Tennessee is a great spot as well as talk to other recruits.” He has a message for Tennessee fans who are excited about his commitment. “Rocky Top is home!”

