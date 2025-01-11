BREAKING: Gabriel Osenda Commits To Tennessee Football
Gabriel Osenda has officially committed to Tennessee football.
Tennessee landed another 2026 commitment as this time it is from one of the best in-state prospects.
Baylor School offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda announced during the All-American Bowl that he is committing to the Tennessee Volunteers. He committed to Tennessee over the Florida Gators.
Osenda detailed his decision with Tennessee on SI.
“After all the visits it just started to feel like home and the place I need to be at,” Osenda confirmed to Tennessee on SI.
There were many coaches and a former teammate of his that influenced his decision to commit to Tennessee. “Coach Elarbee and Coach Heupel were big in my recruitment. Joakim Dodson made sure I knew how great of a place Rocky Top is.
He will make it a point to recruit one of his teammates and other recruits across the nation. “Of course, imma make sure David (Gabriel-Georges) (2027/RB) knows that Tennessee is a great spot as well as talk to other recruits.” He has a message for Tennessee fans who are excited about his commitment. “Rocky Top is home!”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports