Elite Recruiting Weekend Making Its Way To Knoxville
The Tennessee Volunteers welcome a litany of talented recruits this weekend.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has actively worked to raise the talent level at his university since he took over the Volunteers. They have signed three top-15 classes since he took the reigns and has his bar set higher in the 2024 cycle. They currently have the No. 12 class in America but have several top targets on campus this weekend.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is the headliner wherever he travels. The talented lineman is down to Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Tennessee and announced that he'll travel to see the Cornhuskers and Volunteers this weekend on unofficial visits. He's set to commit on August 17th, making these the final two visits in his recruitment. Tennessee will get the final swing at Sanders, a coveted spot. However, Nebraska is surging in this one. Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Meanwhile, Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon makes his way into Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of his August 3rd commitment. He'll decide between Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, and Tennessee. The No. 9 prospect in the 2026 class has seen the Vols numerous times over the past calendar year, and they're viewed as the leader in his race. They'll attempt to put the finishing touches on this weekend.
Derby High School tight end DaSaahn Brame committed to the Oregon Ducks a month ago, narrowly choosing them over the Volunteers. However, Tennessee has remained steady in this one and is in a strong position to flip the talented target potentially. Tight ends coach Alec Abeln is searching for his first signature win on the trail, and landing Brame would definitely fit that criteria.
The Volunteers are also in pole position for Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward, who announces his decision on Saturday. He'll decide between Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee after a busy summer of official visits, but Tennessee has had the momentum for the longest time in his recruitment.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
