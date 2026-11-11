Elite Shortstop Leo Nockley Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee baseball program has been on fire recently when it comes to the recruiting scene, and they are finally able to sign some of their top prospects, and one of the players who they have officially signed is someone that I view as an elite prospect.

That prospect is Leo Nockley, who is by far one of the more complete prospects in the entire class for the Tennessee baseball program.

He is a Plains, PA, high school athlete who currently plays high school football for the Wyoming Seminary College Prep Blue Knights, and is a shortstop prospect. He is one of the many shortstops who has plans of signing with the Tennessee baseball program, which goes to show just how great of a job that the staff has actually done on the recruiting trail.

For those looking for some more information about the talented prospect, here is what Perfect Game had to say in his evaluations, as they have him rated as a PG 10, a.k.a. their highest rating in baseball. This means that they view Lockley as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."

Perfect Game Evaluation

2027 MLB Draft prospect Leo Nockley talks about why choosing the Tennessee Volunteers was an easy decision for him ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bupqURMkCs — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) October 7, 2026

"Leo Nockley is a 2027 SS/ with a 5-8 165 lb. frame from Plains, PA who attends Wyoming Seminary Upper. Medium, athletic frame with present strength and quick twitch throughout. Hit from a slighter wider base with a high hand set, high back elbow and subtle trigger for timing. Loose, leveraged stroke with exceptional bat speed, barrel accuracy and the ability to impact the baseball with authority from gap-to-gap. Engages lower half extremely well, uses whole field and has huge power within his frame. Verbal commitment to University of Tennessee. Good Student," Perfect Game said.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander talks to Knox News at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on Sept. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is great news for Josh Elander and his staff. In fact, this means that the talented baseball prospect from the state of Pennsylvania can't commit to or attend any other college program now that he has put pen to paper and is set to go to Tennessee if he attends college. However, the word "if" has very strong backing.

The talented prospect can still opt to go to the MLB once he hears his name called, which is nearly certain, as he has been a consensus early projected prospect when it comes to being selected in the draft. The earlier he goes, the less likely that he will actually make it to Knoxville to play with this staff.

Regardless, this is a big win for Elander and his staff, as if they can't have him, then no one can.

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