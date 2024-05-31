Volunteer Country

George MacIntyre Posts Staggering Measurements

2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January. He measured in quite well at the On3 NIL Elite Series.

Evan Crowell

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre speaks during his commitment ceremony with his parents Sarah and Matt McIntyre at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre committed to the University of Tennessee and is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre speaks during his commitment ceremony with his parents Sarah and Matt McIntyre at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre committed to the University of Tennessee and is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA
In this story:

2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January. He measured in quite well at the On3 NIL Elite Series.

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has long had tantalizing traits that drew college football coaches to Nashville, Tennessee, for a chance to recruit him. The in-state Tennessee Volunteers know about his traits more than any other program in America; they secured a pledge from MacIntyre in late January and haven't looked back.

However, the general public hasn't always had verified numbers to match what these coaches see. We got some verified measurements from MacIntyre this past weekend at the On3 NIL Elite Series in Nashville, Tennessee, and they were strong.

On3 verified measurements for every prospect attending and quickly updated their profiles after. MacIntyre is now listed at 6-foot-6.25 and 190 pounds; he's the tallest quarterback ranked in On3's Industry Rankings at the position, which spans 95 quarterbacks.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.