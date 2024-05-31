George MacIntyre Posts Staggering Measurements
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January. He measured in quite well at the On3 NIL Elite Series.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has long had tantalizing traits that drew college football coaches to Nashville, Tennessee, for a chance to recruit him. The in-state Tennessee Volunteers know about his traits more than any other program in America; they secured a pledge from MacIntyre in late January and haven't looked back.
However, the general public hasn't always had verified numbers to match what these coaches see. We got some verified measurements from MacIntyre this past weekend at the On3 NIL Elite Series in Nashville, Tennessee, and they were strong.
On3 verified measurements for every prospect attending and quickly updated their profiles after. MacIntyre is now listed at 6-foot-6.25 and 190 pounds; he's the tallest quarterback ranked in On3's Industry Rankings at the position, which spans 95 quarterbacks.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.