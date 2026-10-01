Highly-Touted Safety CJ Craig-James Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission as of recently, as they have been hosting many of the underrated prospects, along with the best prospects in the class of 2028.

One of the prospects who visited recently is CJ Craig-James, who is by far one of the more gifted players in the class of 2028 when it comes to the safety position. In fact, the talented prospect is ranked as the No. 74 prospect in the entire state, according to 247Sports Composite.

The talented prospect visited for the Tennessee vs. Texas game. Following the contest, he caught up with Vols On SI.

CJ Craig-James Details His Tennessee Football Recruitiment

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was great! I’ve never been at a game day atmosphere like that in my life," Craig-James said when speaking to Vols On SI.

The Tennessee Volunteers had multiple coaches speak with the talented four-star from the state of Alabama. This includes arguably the most crucial coach in this recruitment, Coach Cheetah (Derek Jones).

"On my visit I spoke Coach Cheetah, Jim Knowles, and Coach H," Craig-James said.

The talented prospect had plenty of takeaways from the visit, including arguably his biggest takeaway, which he shared with Vols On SI following the conclusion of this game. Here is what he named his biggest takeaway.

"I love the way Tennessee defense played," Craig-James said.

The Vols made up some ground in this recruitment, but where do they stand following the visit? Craig-James confirmed that the Vols are well in the playing field in this one. Here is where the Vols stand.

"Tennessee is top 3 in my recruitment," Craig-James said.

One of the best things that the Vols could do is get the talented prospect back on a visit before the season is over. Will he be visiting?

The talented prospect confirmed that this will be the case, as he is set to visit the Vols later this month, when the Vols play one of their biggest rivals.

"I’ll be back for the Bama game," Craig-James

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