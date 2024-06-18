Tennessee Commit George MacIntyre No Longer Participating in Elite 11 Finals
Tennessee quarterback commit George MacIntyre is no longer participating in the Elite 11 Finals.
Tennessee's quarterback commit in the 2025 recruiting class George MacIntyre was set to compete in the Elite 11 Finals this week in Los Angeles, but it is now being reported that he will no longer participate. MacIntyre will be sitting out of the even due to an injury on his dominant hand, first reported by Hayes Fawcett with ON3.
MacIntyre told On3's Chad Simmons this week that "at the end of the day, I'm going there to try and win it." He had an up-and-down junior season at Brentwood, but a strong outing this weekend could further elevate his already impressive resume on the national stage.
MacIntyre is one of ten commits in the Volunteer's 2025 class and is rated as one of the best players in the country. The Brentwood, Tennessee native will be a massive addition to a Tennessee offense that favors the quarterback position. MacIntyre not only possesses accuracy but a big arm that will fit right in with Josh Heupel's offense that really spreads things out and allows quarterbacks to cut it loose.
Tennessee 2025 Commits:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Sidney Walton, S
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OT
- Justin Baker, RB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
