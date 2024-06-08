Volunteer Country

Jaime Ffrench Schedules Commitment Date

2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville, Fla.) has scheduled a commitment date and is a primary target of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) celebrates his touchdown score during the third quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is still hearing from some of the top programs around the country and has official visits remaining before he makes his college decision. However, it appears there isn't too much time left in his recruitment.

Ffrench set his commitment date for August 30, 2024, so that he can finalize his process before his senior season of high school. He officially visited the LSU Tigers last weekend and is currently on his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes.

Ffrench will see the Tennessee Volunteers next weekend and the Texas Longhorns the weekend after that; the Longhorns are viewed as the leader in this recruitment, but with three trips left, things can certainly change between now and his commitment date.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

