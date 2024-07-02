Juan Gaston Sets Commitment Date
2025 four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is high on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Westlake High School offensive tackle Juan Gaston is one of the largest recruits in America, both figuratively and literally. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder has been courted by numerous programs across America throughout his process; Gaston has an ideal frame and the upside for coaching staffs to take a swing on his body type.
He ranks as the No. 190 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee have separated themselves in this recruitment and will be represented in his final decision. Gaston has set a commitment date for August 2nd - the in-state Georgia Bulldogs have paced this recruitment for a long time, but Tennessee had a productive official visit and would certainly take Gaston if he wanted into this class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
