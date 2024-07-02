Volunteer Country

Juan Gaston Sets Commitment Date

2025 four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is high on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

2025 four-star offensive tackle Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) during an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo courtesy of Juan Gaston)
2025 four-star offensive tackle Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) during an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo courtesy of Juan Gaston) /
In this story:

2025 four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is high on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Westlake High School offensive tackle Juan Gaston is one of the largest recruits in America, both figuratively and literally. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder has been courted by numerous programs across America throughout his process; Gaston has an ideal frame and the upside for coaching staffs to take a swing on his body type.

He ranks as the No. 190 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee have separated themselves in this recruitment and will be represented in his final decision. Gaston has set a commitment date for August 2nd - the in-state Georgia Bulldogs have paced this recruitment for a long time, but Tennessee had a productive official visit and would certainly take Gaston if he wanted into this class.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Nic Moore, OL
  • Douglas Utu, OL
  • Jayden Loftin, EDGE
  • Mariyon Dye, EDGE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Charles House, DL
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tre Poteat, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published |Modified
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

Home/Recruiting