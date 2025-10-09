Tennessee Football 2027 DL Target Kadin Fife Breaks Down His Top 6
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting many different positions heavily with many targets being near the top of their board. One of the players near the top of the recruiting board across the nation is Kadin Fife, who recently released a top six schools list.
This list includes multiple SEC and ACC programs. Following the list being posted, the Chattooga High School defensive lineman shared his reasoning for each of the schools being on the list. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
Tennessee
"The coach staff and culture they have at Tennessee."
Texas
"Texas has been my favorite school and I think Coach Baker could put me in the league."
Auburn
"I’m from Alabama so Auburn has been a team I grew up watch along with Alabama."
Louisville
"I’ve visited Louisville this year, and it was a special place. I really like Coach Hagen, and could see myself playing for him."
Georgia Tech
"Georgia Tech been showing a lot of love and show that I’m a priority not a option."
Texas A&M
"I’ve recently visited Texas A&M over the weekend, and they jumped all the way up on my board by showing I’m a priority."
