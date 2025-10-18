Keith Richmond Breaks Down Tennessee Volunteers Game Day Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have played a very specific role when it comes to the recruiting scene as they continue to put themselves in a great position when it comes to recruiting certain prospects as they continue to recruit prospects and bring them in on visits. This includes the players that they are evaluating, as this can be considered the hello, nice to meet you phase. Some coaches have just made it clear that they want to see the size and measurements that a player has.
The Vols hosting many different prospects when it comes to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, including Keith Richmond, who caught up with Vols On SI following the game. He would discuss everything you need to know about him and his recruitment as well as everything that you need to know about his visit to Tennessee. Here is everything he had to say following his Tennessee Volunteers game day visit.
Keith Richmond Talks Tennessee Football Visit
"Tennessee was a really good experience. I enjoyed the atmosphere and the time I got to spend with the coaches," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols On SI following his game day visit in Knoxville to watch the Vols take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
He then would jump into conversation about what a visit like this can do and will do in his recruitment.
"It definitely puts them in the hunt. I feel like they showed interest by the time they spent with one on one communication. The atmosphere was electric and I felt welcomed to the Vols family."
He then provided insight on what each of the coaches told him on this visit
Coach Chop - We are watching keep working. I will be watching your next game.
Coach Hobby - They are watching and continue to work hard. Really good size for edge.
He then would talk about what his biggest takeaway is at this time following the visit.
"My biggest takeaway is that I want to constantly improve to reach this level of play. I saw some really big plays that I could see myself out there making and I just want to keep getting better."
Does the prospect have any type of a timeline at this time, or is that out of the picture for now?
"Currently, I don’t have a timeline for commitment, but yes, I do see Tennessee being in the home stretch."